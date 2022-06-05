New Logo

GM NATE DEATON confirms that FRIDAY, JUNE 17th at 9 a.m. (PT) will be the finale for EMPIRE BROADCASTING Country KRTY/SAN JOSE's broadcast signal before it flips to Christian under new owners EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF) (NET NEWS 3/24). While it will end a 33-year run for the format on the frequency, KRTY will continue as a streaming station at KRTY.com with the same air staff. The station's logo has already been changed to scrub the dial position.

Morning co-host GARY SCOTT THOMAS shared a video on FACEBOOK explaining the change to listeners, encouraging them to download the station's app, and noting that the first week as a streaming-only station will feature several guests, including ELLE KING. Said "THOMAS, "We're no longer identifying as an FM come JUNE 17th."

