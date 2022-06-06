Special Coverage

Streaming audio channel for veterans WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO will broadcast live on SUNDAY (6/12) from the grand re-opening of the MILITARY WOMEN'S MEMORIAL in WASHINGTON. The coverage starts at 2p (ET).

“Being part of a historic event such as this is something we wished every American could witness,” said WREATHS ACROSS AMEREICA Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER. “Now, thanks to WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO, we’ll be able to share it with all those who wished they could be there. We are both grateful and excited to share these important stories with our listeners as we continue to Remember, Honor and Teach all year round.”

« see more Net News