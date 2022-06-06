White (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former KRLD-A/DALLAS news anchor and restaurant show host JIM WHITE died SATURDAY (6/4) of cancer, reports CULTUREMAP DALLAS.

WHITE was a news anchor at KRLD in 1995-98 and hosted the weekly "THE KRLD RESTAURANT SHOW WITH JIM WHITE" on KRLD in 1995-2004, followed by a year hosting "EATS AND DRINKS WITH JIM WHITE" on crosstown KLIF-A. He also co-founded the SAVOR DALLAS food and wine event and hosted the "WINING & DINING WITH JIM WHITE" podcast. He started his broadcasting career at KDTV (now KXTX-TV)/DALLAS in 1968.

