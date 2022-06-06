See You Next Year!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES' 2022 WANGO TANGO took place SATURDAY (6/4) at DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK in CARSON, CA, with SHAWN MENDES, THE CHAINSMOKERS, CAMILA CABELLO, BECKY G, CHARLIE PUTH, LAUV, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, TATE MCRAE, LATTO, LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH, GAYLE, EM BEIHOLD, and DIPLO performing on the main stage and BIBI, IANN DIOR, and JENA ROSE at "WANGO TANGO VILLAGE." RYAN SEACREST served as host of the event.

Among the performances, CABELLO performed songs from her new album "Familia"; LATTO did her chart-topping "Big Energy"; MCRAE highlighted her new album, "i used to think i could fly," including her recent hit, "you broke me first"; and 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER previewed the ban'd forthcoming album, "5SOS5" and single "Me Myself And I."

Top (L-R): Cabello (Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio); Latto (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); McRae (Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio); Bottom: Diplo & 5SOS: (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)









