Country/Pop artist CASI JOY has inked a recording deal with VERE MUSIC and has tapped RICHARD ELLIS and RON STONE of GOLD MOUNTAIN ENTERTAINMENT for management. The signings come on the cusp of her forthcoming single release, “Everything’s Fine,” on FRIDAY, JUNE 17th, which will be followed by an accompanying music video. The track was co-written by JOY alongside LAURYN TAUBER and JUSTIN KLUMP.

“CASI JOY has built a solid team over the years, including world class management, digital marketing, publicity and brand partnerships,” VERE MUSIC head RUSTY HARMON said. “VERE is excited to partner with an artist that exemplifies knowledge of the industry, has great songs and is an energetic performer.”

"I’m so excited to get started with RUSTY and the VERE MUSIC team, and I can't wait to see where this next step takes me," said KANSAS CITY native JOY. "It feels like a match made in heaven, and I'm so grateful to be working with a team who believes in me and my music."

