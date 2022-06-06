Austin City Limits: Country

CIRCLE NETWORK has licensed previously recorded performances from AUSTIN CITY LIMITS, the longest-running music program in television history, and has combined them with never-before-seen interviews for a new series called AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: COUNTRY. Hosted by Country singer-songwriter RODNEY CROWELL, the weekly series will give fans a glimpse into what was going on in the artists’ careers at the time these shows were recorded, with episodes featuring CLINT BLACK, the late JOHNNY CASH and JUNE CARTER CASH, REBA McENTIRE, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, DWIGHT YOAKAM, GEORGE JONES and others.

Viewers will be able to still enjoy these original iconic performances, broadcast for the first time since their initial PBS run, while CROWELL will provide new commentary, history and information for each act. CIRCLE NETWORK will debut the series JUNE 8th at 9p (CT).

“AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: COUNTRY is coming to CIRCLE NETWORK and I’m happy to say, I’ll be your host,” said CROWELL. “Classic performances by iconic artists are in store, including one with EMMYLOU [HARRIS]. Anyone who’s a fan of the music won’t want to miss it.”

The programming announcement comes in the week after RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, which is a part owner of CIRCLE NETWORK, closed on its acquisition of AUSTIN's BLOCK 21, which includes the ACL LIVE AT MOODY THEATER, the filming location of the city’s iconic AUSTIN CITY LIMITS television series (NET NEWS 6/2).

