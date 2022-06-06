Every Sunday

BELL MEDIA subsidiary ORBYT MEDIA, a content syndication group, has launched a new Country music program, NEW & NOW WITH SHANNON ELLA, airing weekly on SUNDAYS at 4p (local) on iHEARTRADIO CANADA’s PURE COUNTRY stations across the country, and via audio livestream on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHEARTRADIO app. The first episode aired YESTERDAY (6/5).

Hosted by PURE COUNTRY nationally syndicated midday personality SHANNON ELLA, the show highlights the newest and hottest artists in Country music, and delivers exclusive interviews with musicians on the rise, stories behind chart-topping songs, and new music recommendations from the genre’s biggest stars.

“This show will be a regular destination for Country music fans to be introduced to amazing new artists,” said ELLA. “Each week, we will feature artists making an impact on the Country music landscape, and a number of under-the-radar gems too. This show is designed to give their songs a chance to be heard, and I can’t wait to share them with listeners.”

« see more Net News