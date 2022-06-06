MalaniKai, Wynter

COX MEDIA GROUPS News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB-F/ATLANTA is moving the nightly "WORD ON THE STREET" with SHELLEY WYNTER AND MALANIKAI, from 9p-midnight to 7-10p. The show has aired on WSB since 2019.

VP/Market Manager JALEIGH LONG said, “I’m thrilled to elevate SHELLEY, MALANIKAI and WORD ON THE STREET into their new time slot. This team is a great example of how 95.5 WSB’s 100-year legacy is built by its talented people.”

WYNTER added, “MALANIKAI and I are extremely excited to be moving to 7p. With the help of our loyal listeners who tuned in every night to laugh, debate and share a family love of community, WOTS has been able to bring various groups of people together to talk to one another.”

VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN added, “SHELLEY and MALANIKAI are two of the hardest-working hosts in radio, and it’s nice to see talented people get rewarded for their terrific effort. We’re excited about the future of WORD ON THE STREET. Their potential is endless!”

