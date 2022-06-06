DeRusha

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS is revamping its lineup with the addition of former sister station CBS affiliate WCCO-TV anchor/reporter/host JASON DERUSHA to afternoons 3-6p (CT) starting JUNE 27th. DERUSHA's arrival will accompany other changes, including news anchor ADAM CARTER replacing PAUL DOUGLAS as JORDANA GREEN's co-host 9a-noon weekdays, with DOUGLAS remaining on board as Chief Meteorologist.

Brand Manager BRAD LANE said, “JASON's not only a beloved and trusted MINNESOTA broadcaster; he also has the rare ability to truly connect and engage with everyone he talks to. Whether he's delivering breaking news, telling a family story or giving a restaurant recommendation, people trust him like a friend, and that’s exactly what the legacy and future of 830 WCCO is all about.”

DERUSHA added, “I have always loved the creativity, the unpredictability, and the interactive qualities of radio. I can't wait to bring my love for MINNESOTA and Western WISCONSIN, as well as my two decades of curiosity about our neighbors and our news to 830 WCCO. Not many people get to have one dream job, let alone two. I've loved my time in television and can't wait to dive into a new dream job in radio and podcasting.”

