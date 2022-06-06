Pops

MUSIC CHOICE promotes MIKE POPADINES to Sr. Manager, Programming. POPS will be adding PD duties for all the Rock channels replacing GABBY CANELLA, who exits after nine years with MUSIC CHOICE, as reported yesterday (NET NEWS 6/6).

POPADINES has been with MUSIC CHOICE for over 10 years. In his new role, POPS will add PDs duties for the following channels: Rock, Metal, Rock Hits, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock Workout, '60s Classic Rock, '70s Classic Rock, Classic Metal, '80s Rock, and '90s Rock, and Rock (Video Channel).

"I’m very excited to expand my role in the department and lead the programming for so many new and exciting channels,” said POPADINES. “I look forward to meeting and connecting with new people and learning more about them. I know these are major formats with very passionate audiences, so I will do my best to continue to provide our consumers with the best experiences in these genres. I thank MUSIC CHOICE for giving me this amazing opportunity."

He will continue programming Alternative, Adult Alternative, Indie, Soft Rock, Pop & Alt, Classic Alternative, New Wave, Coffee Shop Cuts, ‘60s British Invasion, Alternative Video Channel, and Soft Rock Video Channel.

