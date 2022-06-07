iHEARTMEDIA has unveiled its 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL lineup. The two-day Main Stage will feature AVRIL LAVIGNE, BLACK EYED PEAS, HALSEY, LIONEL RICHIE, LL COOL J FEAT. DJ Z-TRIP, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MORGAN WALLEN, NICKI MINAJ, PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, SAM SMITH, THE BLACK KEYS and more.

The SEPTEMBER 23 & 24 event at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA will be hosted by RYAN SEACREST.

Always a fun part of iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL is the Daytime Stage at AREA15. This year the Daytime Stage will feature performances by AVRIL LAVIGNE, MAGGIE ROGERS, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BIG TIME RUSH, GIRL IN RED, LAUV, CHLÖE, WILLOW, CHASE RICE, LATTO, CARLY PEARCE, RYAN HURD, GAYLE AND LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH and more.

The CW NETWORK will broadcast the two-day televised special this OCTOBER and exclusively livestream the concert via the CW app and cwtv.com.

Get more information here.

« see more Net News