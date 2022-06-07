-
2022 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' Lineup Revealed
June 7, 2022 at 5:21 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA has unveiled its 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL lineup. The two-day Main Stage will feature AVRIL LAVIGNE, BLACK EYED PEAS, HALSEY, LIONEL RICHIE, LL COOL J FEAT. DJ Z-TRIP, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MORGAN WALLEN, NICKI MINAJ, PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, SAM SMITH, THE BLACK KEYS and more.
The SEPTEMBER 23 & 24 event at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA will be hosted by RYAN SEACREST.
Always a fun part of iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL is the Daytime Stage at AREA15. This year the Daytime Stage will feature performances by AVRIL LAVIGNE, MAGGIE ROGERS, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BIG TIME RUSH, GIRL IN RED, LAUV, CHLÖE, WILLOW, CHASE RICE, LATTO, CARLY PEARCE, RYAN HURD, GAYLE AND LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH and more.
The CW NETWORK will broadcast the two-day televised special this OCTOBER and exclusively livestream the concert via the CW app and cwtv.com.
Get more information here.