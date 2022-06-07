V

TIKTOK personality VITUS SPEHAR's podcast for LEMONADA MEDIA, "V INTERESTING WITH V SPEHAR," announced earlier this year, is making its debut TODAY (6/7). The twice-weekly podcast will offer SPEHAR's commentary on news items big and small; the show will post on TUESDAYS and FRIDAYS, with the FRIDAY editions also available in video form.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to make this show with LEMONADA, which totally understood my vision for creating something that feels like a talk show crossed with a slumber party, like a conversation without the scare tactics to provide relief from doomscrolling," said SPEHAR. "It's going to be great to have more time to do things like take audience questions and go deeper on the news than the little chunks I do on TIKTOK."

"The news cycle is confusing and polarizing. LEMONADA and V partnering means we can help people understand the story behind the news and stay informed while being entertained," said CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER. "We love the vibrant community V has built on TIKTOK and are so excited to welcome their fans to our LEMONADA family."

