More Credit Info

SOUNDEXCHANGE is integrating SOUND CREDIT music credit contributor information into its royalty distribution platform under a partnership aimed at increasing the accuracy of SOUNDEXCHANGE's distributions.

"SOUNDEXCHANGE is committed to building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry and that includes ensuring our monthly distributions are as accurate and streamlined as possible," said SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. "We are always looking for the best partners to help maximize the quality of our performer lineups and we look forward to partnering with SOUND CREDIT and others to advance this goal."

SOUND CREDIT CEO GEBRE WADDELL said, "This integration means that music creators can use any device to enter information into one platform, click a button, and deliver credits to SOUNDEXCHANGE among over 40 other critical destinations and formats."

