McGuire

MV2 ENTERTAINMENT has signed songwriter/artist JOHNNY McGUIRE to a publishing deal. Formerly half of the WHEELHOUSE RECORDS-signed Country duo WALKER McGUIRE, he later released music as a solo artist on that label in 2020.

“I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the MV2 family,” said McGUIRE of the signing. “I look forward to being a part of their momentum as they continue to grow and have success.”

“JOHNNY is an awesome talent as a songwriter and is a great addition to our roster at MV2,” said MV2 GM TONY HARRELL. “His depth as a lyricist and approach to writing is both fresh and commercial, and our team is excited to have him at MV2."

« see more Net News