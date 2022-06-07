Rose

Songwriter/producer/artist JAKE ROSE has re-signed with ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG). ROSE is both a solo Country artist and the frontman of the Alternative Rock band NEW MEDICINE. As a songwriter, he has penned recent singles and cuts by JIMMIE ALLEN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, BRIAN KELLEY, BLAKE SHELTON, KEITH URBAN and more.

EMG President MICHAEL MARTIN said, “JAKE’s originality and creativity as a songwriter set him apart in this business. As a writer, producer, musician and artist, he effortlessly blends his Country and Rock influences in a way that speaks to the heart of both genres. JAKE’s energy and passion shine through in all his creative endeavors and are infectious to those around him. The EMG team is thrilled to continue our partnership with JAKE, and we look forward to his continued impact in Country music and beyond.”

“I'm so excited to begin my next chapter as a songwriter, artist and producer with ENDURANCE," said ROSE. "They have championed every aspect of my career, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with a team that truly believes in me and what I do. I know together we are going to accomplish great things, starting with great songs.”

