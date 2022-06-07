New Pricing Plans

TuneCore has announced new Unlimited Release Pricing Plans to fuel constant music creation for Independent Artists. It's the company’s biggest change since opening for business 16 years ago. TUNECORE’s new Unlimited program includes four plans catered to give options to meet the unique needs of all artists: The New Artist Plan - FREE, The Rising Artist Plan - $14.99 per year, The Breakout Artist Plan - $29.99 per year and The Professional Plan - $49.99 per year.

According to TUNECORE, today, successful release strategies have shifted from doing a few EPs or one album per year to releasing singles more often and more regularly to stay top of mind with existing and potential fans. With the launch of TUNECORE’s Unlimited program, constant music creation is made more accessible for all artists by giving artists the control to release an unlimited number of singles and albums for one flat annual price.

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON said, “We’ve spent a year speaking directly to artists and labels about how we can make our service better for them. What emerged is: artists want to be able to test their new music for free before distributing to all services and they want to release the music they are creating instantly, regularly, and seamlessly with one annual subscription, enabling unlimited music distribution. TUNECORE’s new program gives self-releasing artists at any stage of their careers the freedom to choose the plan that works best for them, while maintaining the high quality of service TUNECORE is known for. With TUNECORE UNLIMITED, artists pay less and earn more.”

GLEESON added, “With all of these changes, one thing stays the same - TUNECORE will never waiver from putting artists first and with each update to our service, we will keep our artists’ needs front of mind. Ultimately, we’re here to help them make their music better, and help them become better known.”





