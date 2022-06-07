June 30th

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCSTERS, INC. (CRB) has selected TRISHA YEARWOOD as the 2022 CRB Artist Achievement Award recipient. YEARWOOD will be honored during the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony, set for JUNE 30 at VIRGIN HOTEL NASHVILLE. A musical tribute featuring a surprise performer will be held during the evening in her honor.

The CRB Artist Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual artist or act that, through their creativity, vision, performance, or leadership, has significantly contributed to the development and promotion of Country music and Country radio.

CRB/CRS Board President KURT JOHNSON said, "TRISHA's career achievements are among the ultimate imaginable: Country icon, TV star, bestselling author, philanthropist. Undeniably a legend. Let's celebrate her together on this extraordinary night."

For information about purchasing tickets for the HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony, please contact ASHLEY BORQUE at ashley@crb.org.

