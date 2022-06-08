PODTRAC has released its MAY 2021 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

5 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from APRIL, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 fell 4% from APRIL and was up 11% year-over-year, and total global downloads rose 1% month-over-month and increased 32% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTRADIO (635 active shows)

2. NPR (49 shows)

3. WONDERY (173 shows)

4. NEW YORK TIMES (10 shows)

5. NBC NEWS (57 shows)

6. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (98 shows)

7. DAILY WIRE (12 shows)

8. PODCASTONE (301 shows)

9. BARSTOOL SPORTS (74 shows)

10. PRX (88 shows)

11. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (80 shows)

12. CNN (44 shows)

13. BLAZE MEDIA (17 shows)

14. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

15. PARAMOUNT (103 shows)

16. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (424 shows)

17. WNYC STUDIOS (25 shows)

18. ALL THINGS COMEDY (54 shows)

19. BBC (837 shows)

20. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (49 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. NPR NEWS NOW (2)

3. UP FIRST (3)

4. DATELINE NBC (4)

5. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5)

6. SMARTLESS (7)

7. MY FAVORITE MURDER (6)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (9)

10. PARDON MY TAKE (11)

11. FOX NEWS RADIO HOURLY NEWSCAST (10)

12. THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW (13)

13. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (12)

14. CNN 5 THINGS (16)

15. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (17)

16. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (14)

17. RADIOLAB (15)

18. FRESH AIR (18)

19. TODAY, EXPLAINED (26)

20. HIDDEN BRAIN (20)

