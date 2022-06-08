Winners

The winners of the 2022 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS were announced by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF) at a gala in WASHINGTON, DC last night (6/8).

“Every day, AMERICA’s local broadcasters devote their airwaves, resources and manpower to serve the needs of their audiences and provide critical support to our communities,” said NABLF Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “These awards winners embody the best of broadcasting’s public service and shine a light on how radio and television stations are changing lives for the better. We congratulate all of these fine broadcasters and stations everywhere that are working to improve their local communities.”

The winners:

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group: BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, 2021 BEASLEY Best Community of Caring Initiative

Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group: COX MEDIA GROUP,.CMG Gets Real

Service to Community Award for Radio – Large/Major Market: URBAN ONE R&B WTLC-F/INDIANAPOLIS, Feeding Families for 365 Days Plus

Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market: TEGNA ABC affiliate WFAA-TV/DALLAS, WFAA Adoption Awareness

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market: BEASLEY AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE, MIX 99.5 WJBR Help Our Kids Radiothon

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC/CW affiliate WIS-TV/COLUMBIA, SC, Families Helping Families

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market: ADX COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WNRP-A-W222BR-W237BE, Country WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7), Sports WEBY-A-W256DL (ESPN PENSACOLA)/PENSACOLA, FL, Next Level Covid Charts

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market: CALIFORNIA-OREGON BROADCASTING NBC affiliate KOBI-TV (NBC 5)/MEDFORD, OR, In this Together

Samaritan Award: Former NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH

The gala will be shown as a TV special on broadcast TV JULY 9-AUGUST 13.

