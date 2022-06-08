Summers (Photo: Justin T. Gellerson / NPR)

NPR Political Correspondent JUANA SUMMERS has been named one of the rotating co-hosts of NPR's "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" and "CONSIDER THIS," joining ALISA CHANG, MARY LOUISE KELLY, and ARI SHAPIRO starting JUNE 27th. SUMMERS, a veteran political reporter with stops at POLITICO, CNN, AP, and the KANSAS CITY STAR, takes the fourth hosting slot formerly held by AUDIE CORNISH, who left earlier this year to join CNN.

“In my work as a political correspondent, I spend a lot of time talking with young people about the country and the world that they are inheriting. It's made me think about the future of our audience, and the opportunities that we have to grow,” said SUMMERS. “I'm excited to become a part of the ALL THINGS CONSIDERED team, and to play a role in introducing a new, diverse generation of listeners to the blend of powerful storytelling, accountability journalism and culturally relevant conversations that you can only find on NPR.”

VP/News Programming SARAH GILBERT added, “JUANA emerged as the top candidate after a rigorous national search that included both internal and external candidates -- propelled by her authoritative reporting expertise, her versatile journalistic talent, and her drive to explore and interrogate the most challenging questions of the moment.”

« back to Net News