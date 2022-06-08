Sign Up Now

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will resume its “CRS360” webinar series WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15th at 1p (CT) with a webinar titled “If The Song Fits, Play it!”

Music and song-focused, the JUNE episode of CRS360 is part two of a follow-up to the NUVOODOO research project originally presented at CRS 2022 in FEBRUARY. Various song titles will be shared, with the primary question of whether listeners think they should be played on Country radio or included in a Country playlist. Results are based on a sample of adults 25-54 nationwide who are all regular listeners of Country radio.

CRS Exec. Dir. RJ CURTIS said, "NUVOODOO has prepared an important and comprehensive look into what songs fit for Country radio or are more suited to a playlist. We touched on this at CRS in FEBRUARY, and CLAY HUNNICUTT, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS return with a deeper dive that programmers will eat up. This session is a must if you care about playing the right music. If you don't care about playing the right music, well ... good luck with that."

A limited number of slots are available for the ”CRS360” webinar series that will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested may sign up here.

