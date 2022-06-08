Johnson Named COO

Former "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" engineer BRIAN JOHNSON has been upped to COO at GLADES MEDIA, owner of eight stations in SOUTH FLORIDA. JOHNSON joined the company full-time in 2021; his BMZ BROADCASTING leases Regional Mexican WLMX (RADIO FIESTA)/OKEECHOBEE, FL to GLADES MEDIA under an LMA. Chairman/CEO ROBERT CASTELLANOS and CFO JAMES JOHNSON continue in their present roles.

“For the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with BRIAN and seeing first-hand what an outstanding broadcaster he’s become,” said CASTELLANOS. “BRIAN’s passion for radio and people is evident in how he approaches every opportunity and challenge. I look forward to building upon our business partnership as we continue navigating the broadcast media landscape.”

JOHNSON praised LIMBAUGH as "the greatest broadcaster in our business” and said he would “apply that experience and insight into my new role at GLADES MEDIA.... One thing my experience with RUSH confirmed was the importance of family. Spending more time with my father, JIM, and being a part of this extraordinary family-owned company is a must for me. I’m honored to have the opportunity to work more closely with ROBBIE, JIM and the rest of the leadership team as we continue to explore opportunities to expand GLADES MEDIA Radio across SOUTH FLORIDA.”

The company owns Classic Country WAFC-A-W223AJ-W263BT-W286DO/CLEWISTON, FL; Regional Mexican WAFZ-A-F-W259CZ (LA LEY)/IMMOKALEE, FL; Regional Mexican WLLY-F-W279DG (LA LEY)/PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; Regional Mexican WWRF-A-W234DA-W245AY-W248CK (RADIO FIESTA)/LAKE WORTH, FL; Country WOKC-A-W244DW-W265BV/OKEECHOBEE, FL; and Triple A WKYZ-W244CT (PIRATE RADIO KEY WEST)/KEY COLONY BEACH, FL and operates WLMX.

