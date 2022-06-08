Deal Approved

The DALLAS CITY COUNCIL has approved the agreement between the CITY OF DALLAS Office of Arts and Culture and NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA-F/DALLAS that will see KERA taking over management of the city's Classical WRR. The agreement, which will start by the end of 2022, requires that KERA keep WRR a Classical station and continue to broadcast the station from its studios in FAIR PARK for the next seven years.

“We are so thrilled with the outcome of today’s vote,” said KERA Pres./CEO NICO LEONE. “Throughout the procurement process, KERA’s highest priority has been to ensure NORTH TEXAS has equitable access to classical music and the arts. We now look forward to working with WRR on that shared goal, and expanding on their incredible 101-year history.”

“The Office of Arts and Culture is excited about this new partnership to continue free classical music to thousands of listeners each week and to create new resources for DALLAS-based artists and arts organizations,” said Office of Arts and Culture Interm Director BENJAMIN ESPINO. “This kind of sustainable partnership with KERA to advance equity and communications was a key goal of the 2018 DALLAS Cultural Plan. We are proud to continue growing the presence of the arts in DALLAS through partnerships like this.”

