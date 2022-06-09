Layoffs

iHEARTMEDIA has commenced another round of layoffs nationwide, and ALL ACCESS has confirmed that those being laid off include National Programming Team member and Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON PD LANCE HOUSTON and Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO night host JORDAN "JRDN" FOSTER. ALL ACCESS reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/8) that Hip-Hop WBPT (95.7THE BEAT)/TAMPA PD MYCHAL MAGUIRE was also let go.

HOUSTON assumed the National Programming responsibilities in DECEMBER 2020 and added the BOSTON gig (his second stint in that role) in AUGUST of 2021, but his long history with the company includes prior roles as PD and evening host for then Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/ CHICAGO, and previous programming/on-air positions with WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA, WPOC/BALTIMORE and WTXT/TUSCALOOSA, AL, in addition to the prior stint with WBWL. He also held Country Format Captain duties for the company at one time.

Reach HOUSTON at LBurage@gmail.com; Reach JRDN at (908) 414-3230.

ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER/CHICAGO traffic reporter BART SHORE is among those being laid off; SHORE, based in NORTH CAROLINA, provided remote reports for CHICAGO stations and hosted a weekend show at AC WLIT.

If you are out or know of someone who has been downsized, let ALL ACCESS know by clicking here. We will pass the word and get you some coverage.

