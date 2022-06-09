Layoffs

iHEARTMEDIA has commenced another round of layoffs nationwide, and ALL ACCESS has confirmed that those being laid off include National Programming Team member and Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON PD LANCE HOUSTON and Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO night host JORDAN "JRDN" FOSTER. ALL ACCESS reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/8) that Hip-Hop WBPT (95.7THE BEAT)/TAMPA PD MYCHAL MAGUIRE was also let go.

HOUSTON assumed the National Programming responsibilities in DECEMBER 2020 and added the BOSTON gig (his second stint in that role) in AUGUST of 2021, but his long history with the company includes prior roles as PD and evening host for then Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/ CHICAGO, and previous programming/on-air positions with WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA, WPOC/BALTIMORE and WTXT/TUSCALOOSA, AL, in addition to the prior stint with WBWL. He also held Country Format Captain duties for the company at one time.

Reach HOUSTON at LBurage@gmail.com; Reach JRDN at (908) 414-3230.

WQIK/Jacksonville's Toni Foxx Out After 19 Years

Country WQIK/JACKSONVILLE morning "ROBBIE, JOHN & TONI IN THE MORNING" co-host TONI FOXX has exited the station after 19 years. Reach TONI at toni949@hotmail.com and (904) 534-7525.

Moore New Hampshire VP/Programming Tim Moore Exits

TIM MOORE, VP/Programming for NEW HAMPSHIRE, serving as PD of Active Rock WHEB, Top 40 WERZ (Z107), Country WTBU (95.3 THE BULL), News-Talk WQSO (NEWSRADIO 96.7), and Sports WPKX-A (FOX SPORTS 930)/PORTSMOUTH-DOVER, NH and Rock WGIR-F (ROCK 101) and News-Talk WGIR-A/MANCHESTER, NH, tells ALL ACCESS he was let go after almost 10 years with the company and the day after the "BUZZ OPEN" charity golf tournament.

MOORE, also afternoon host (as "T-BONE") at WHEB, tells ALL ACCESS, “Everyone is talking about the ‘metaverse’ , but our programming, promotional and digital staff in NEW HAMPSHIRE has been 'virtual' for some time, so I guess we’re ahead of the curve! I want to thank JON ZELLNER, ROB ANTHONY, Market President JOE GRAHAM and JEFF PIERCE for giving me the opportunity to lead these amazing stations. Thanks also to Division President NICK GNAU and Regional President SEAN DAVEY for putting up with me!

"After nearly a decade of commuting from PORTLAND, MAINE to NEW HAMPSHIRE and being on-call 24/7/365, I’m looking forward to playing some golf and consuming some adult beverages. I am grateful to the amazing staff I had the privilege of working with, including the hands-down funniest morning show on the planet, 'GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ.' We left it all on the field every single day—and I am proud of the #1 ratings and revenue achieved by this team!”

Reach MOORE at timgrantmoore@gmail.com or (207) 329-6581.

Also Out: Chicago Traffic Reporter Bart Shore

ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER/CHICAGO traffic reporter BART SHORE is among those being laid off; SHORE, based in NORTH CAROLINA, provided remote reports for CHICAGO stations and hosted a weekend show at AC WLIT.

