End Of An Era

AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7)/BOSTON night host DAVID ALLEN BOUCHER has announced plans to retire after a 40-year run hosting “BEDTIME MAGIC WITH DAVID ALLAN BOUCHER.” BOUCHER was the first voice heard when the station signed on with the "MAGIC" format in 1982.

The station plans to “celebrate his illustrious legacy with special programming” and, in a post on FACEBOOK, has solicited listeners to send in suggestions and ideas. The end date of the show has not been disclosed..

BOUCHER said, “40 years is a long time and I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend that time at one dial position, one time slot, on one great radio station. I’m very grateful to the generations of friends who spend so many years with us every night. Without them…there wouldn’t have been a show.”

The future of the time slot will be addressed at a later date.

