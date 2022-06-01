5 New Grammy Categories

The RECORDING ACADEMY has added five new categories to this year's GRAMMY AWARDS: Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Video Game Soundtrack and Social Impact Special Merit Award, as well as Best Americana Performance and Best Alternative Music Performance. The Special Merit Award will be given out for Best Song For Social Change.

Other amendments include changes to the GRAMMY AWARDS entry and voting processes and more. All updates go into effect immediately for the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS for 2023.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration. The ACADEMY's top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry."

