Back After Three Years With NFT

For the first time in three years, CAPITAL’S SUMMERTIME BALL WITH BARCLAYCARD will return to the UK with A-Listers like ED SHEERAN, HARRY STYLES and DAVID GUETTA headlining. To celebrate, GLOBAL (CAPITOLS PARENT COMPANY), in partnership with green NFT platform ONEOF, announced their first ever NFT. It will mark the first time a UK radio brand has released a digital collectible and comes ahead of the return of the UK’s biggest summer party at LONDON’s iconic WEMBLEY STADIUM on SUNDAY JUNE 12th.

Other artists scheduled to perform are AITCH, JAX JONES, MABEL, JOEL CORRY, MIMI WEBB, TATE MCRAE, LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH, A1 X J1, KSI, ANNE-MARIE, GEORGE EZRA, BECKY HILL, SIGALA, GAYLE, ARRDEE and EDDIE BENJAMIN. The Limited Edition NFTs are out now with prices starting from as little as £10 – visit capitalfm.com for full details.

ONEOF VP/Special Projects MARK LYN said, “ONEOF is excited about being GLOBAL UK’s launch partner for CAPITAL to be the first radio brand in the UK to release an NFT. Enabling CAPITAL’s listeners an easy platform to onboard into web3 and buy their first NFT without the need of a cryptocurrency wallet is core to our mission of onboarding 100 million new people into NFTs.”

CAPITAL’S SUMMERTIME BALL WITH BARCLAYCARD will be streamed live on GLOBAL PLAYER and live on TIKTOK from 2pm.

« back to Net News