New Distribution

NASHVILLE-based label TOWER MUSIC GROUP LLC has signed a distribution deal with CDX RECORDS and SONY MUSIC's THE ORCHARD. Launched in 2013 by producer DAVID CASTLE and songwriter/musician BRYAN KIRK, TOWER MUSIC GROUP works with artists in the Country, Bluegrass, Gospel and Americana genres, and acquired the publishing company CEDAR HILL MUSIC LLC in 2019.

"I am beyond excited to start writing a new chapter for both TOWER MUSIC GROUP and CDX,” said TOWER Label Dir. SARAH KIRK. “Since I became part of TOWER, the most important thing to me has been to make sure our artists and their music reaches the widest audience possible. [CDX Pres. JOE] KELLY, as well as the rest of the CDX team, have been invaluable in that endeavor. We have a lot of new, exciting things on the horizon, and it only furthers my confidence and enthusiasm knowing that we are all moving forward in this venture together.”

