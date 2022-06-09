Corbett

SIRIUSXM POPROCKS channel 12 adds KAT CORBETT to host '90s/2000s Pop & Rock Hits full-time from noon-6p (ET) 7 days a week. She has been working part-time at SIRIUSXM since 2016 on LITHIUM channel 34 hosting '90s Alternative/Grunge. CORBETT previously spent two decades on-air at AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES. She left KROQ nearly a year ago (NET NEWS 8/5/21).

CORBETT said, "I'm super excited to take my on-air career to the next level by contributing more to SIRIUSXM. There's nothing I love more than the connection I've created with subscribers via LITHIUM. POPROCKS gives me more space to share the incredible experiences I've had with so many amazing artists over the years while simultaneously tapping into current events."

