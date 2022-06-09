Britney Spears

BRITNEY SPEARS’ ex-husband, JASON ALEXANDER, attempted to crash the pop superstar’s wedding to SAM ASGHARI at her THOUSAND OAKS, CA home yesterday.

The 40-year-old was restrained by event security before police officers showed up.

ALEXANDER documented it all on INSTAGRAM, making it into the house and even inside the wedding tent.

SPEARS attorney MATTHEW ROSENGART said ALEXANDER had been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested, and plans to prosecute him.

ALEXANDER has a history of stalking his ex outside her homes. He showed up outside her mother's estate in KENTWOOD, LA, posting videos and a photo on INSTAGRAM.

“Daddy SPEARS hiding behind gates @britneyspears,” read one post, referencing BRITNEY’s estranged father and former conservator, JAMIE SPEARS.

This marked his third arrest in 13 months, including driving under the influence and breaking security protocols at an airport.

ALEXANDER, a childhood friend, was married to SPEARS for a mere 55 hours in 2004. By OCTOBER of that year, she wed now-ex-husband KEVIN FEDERLINE, with whom she shares sons, 16-year-old SEAN PRESTON and 15-year-old JAYDEN JAMES.

BRITNEY recently miscarried a baby she was having with her new husband.

