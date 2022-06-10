Winners Named

RAB's 2022 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS were handed out THURSDAY (6/9) at NEW YORK's SONY HALL and virtually. Your Best of Show winner, Creative Radio Commercial by an Agency, Production Company or Advertiser was FCB CHICAGO for its GO RVing spot.

Radio groups bringing home 2022 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS were AUDACY, iHEARTMEDIA and ZIMMER.

See and hear the full list of 2022 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS winners here.





