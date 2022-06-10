Guthrie

iHEARTMEDIA has named KIM GUTHRIE as its FLORIDA Division President. She succeeds the retiring LINDA BYRD (NET NEWS 4/15). Most recently, GUTHRIE served as Pres./CEO of COX MEDIA GROUP. In her new role, she will report to iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP Pres. HARTLEY ADKINS.

ADKINS commented, "At iHEART we pride ourselves on being a ‘talent first’ company, and this decision reflects that commitment. It’s rewarding to find someone who both understands what our listeners need and how to operate in a multi-platform environment. KIM checks every box and more. We’re thrilled she chose to bring her talents to iHEART. Her CEO experience at COX MEDIA GROUP makes her uniquely qualified for this position."

GUTHRIE comes to iHEART with more than three decades of experience in the industry, including her former position as President/CEO of COX MEDIA GROUP, a role she ascended to in late 2016 and departed in 2020 (NET NEWS 5/6/20). She first joined the company in 1998 as VP/GM of its LONG ISLAND, NY cluster.

"I am very excited to announce my ‘un-retirement,'" sauks GUTHRIE. "iHEART has become a true employment destination and I am thrilled to be part of AMERICA’s #1 audio company. I greatly admire what BOB (PITTMAN) and RICH (BRESSLER) have done to transform and expand the company since they took over a decade ago. iHEART’s leadership has built a culture of respect, transparency and innovation, and the entire team has made me feel like I can make a difference here. iHEART’s leadership team and vision for the future are a great fit for me and where I feel I can bring the most value."

