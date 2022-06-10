-
WDJC/Birmingham Welcomes Lauren Kitchens-Steward & Steven Jenks To PM Drive
by Todd Stach
June 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM (PT)
CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WDJC/BIRMINGHAM has a new afternoon show, LAUREN & JENKS, starting MONDAY (6/10).
LAUREN KITCHENS-STEWARD comes from STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA Religious WFCJ/DAYTON, OH, where her show "Living Life with LAURA" will continue. STEVEN JENKS is a 30-year radio vet, and comes from PROSPECT COMMUNICATIONS Country WLLX LAWRENCEBURG/COLUMBIA, TN.
Also on MONDAY, RUSSELL P. & JESSICA will move from afternoons to mornings with their "Joyful Noise with RUSSELL P. & JESSICA" show following the departure of ROXANNE & ACE earlier this year.