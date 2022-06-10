Cozz

Country artist CRAIG CAMPBELL’s GRINDSTONE RECORDS has signed PUEBLO, CO native CODY COZZ to the label and released his debut single, “On My Way.” Written by CAMPBELL with PHIL O’DONNELL and WADE KIRBY, CAMPBELL also produced the track. He originally intended the song for his own album, but felt it would be perfect to introduce COZZ.

“I am so excited for this guy,” said CAMPBELL. “CODY COZZ is the epitome of hard work and talent rolled into one. His new single, ‘On My Way,' is a game changer. CODY is the real deal and he truly is on his way!”

“This song stood out to me right away,” said COZZ, crediting CAMPBELL for taking him under his wing and helping him navigate the industry. “It resonated with me, and the lyrics engulfed me into really feeling the story. It’s a song that’s personal to me, but universal at the same time.”

