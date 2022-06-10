Shannon

Longtime morning personality and MD JON SHANNON has been upped to PD for SAGA Country WPOR and Classic Country WZAN/W268CS (970 AM/101.5 THE OUTLAW)/PORTLAND, ME. He succeeds JONATHAN “JR” RUPPEL, who departed at the end of MAY for a new position as Dir./Content for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s LANSING, MI cluster (NET NEWS 5/13).

SHANNON has been with the station for 26 years, 21 of those in mornings, an airshift he will retain. Congratulate him here.

