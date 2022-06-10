Russo, left, and Moon, right, in a shot from the video

CA RECORDS NASHVILLE's NIKO MOON just released a music video for his current single, "Easy Tonight," TODAY (6/10), and it contains a familiar face. AUDACY KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON MD/afternoon host NICK RUSSO makes a cameo appearance in the dive bar-set clip, directed by BEN KNECHTEL.

RUSSO told ALL ACCESS, “I was in KEY WEST, FL for their annual Songwriter's Festival. I stayed an extra day, and NIKO happened to be filming that weekend. I'd made friends with his day-to-day [manager], TYLER, when NIKO had visited HOUSTON back in FEBRUARY. He asked me if I wanted to come join them on set. It started off as kind of just a, ‘I’m gonna get to watch the magic happen’ thing, to ‘Sign this release because you may be on camera.’ It's one of the most unique experiences of my career. Special thanks to NIKO’s entire team for being so welcoming.”

"Easy Tonight" is one of five songs included on MOON's new EP, "Coastin,'" which was also released TODAY. Watch the new video here (look for RUSSO at the 1:26 mark). Ask RUSSO for his autograph here.

« see more Net News