10th Anniversary Lineup Announced

DESERT DAZE will celebrate ten years of Art and Music September 30th - OCTOBER 2nd, in Lake Perris, CA, with performances by TAME IMPOLA, IGGY POP, with his only North American performance this year, and GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD. Other artists also set to perform are CHICANO BATMAN, THE MARÍAS, SKY FERREIRA, BADBADNOTGOOD, JPEGMAFIA, PERFUME GENIUS, ALDOUS HARDING, MEN I TRUST and more. TAME IMPALA make a return to the event this year, also celebrating a decade-spanning classic, their second album LONERISM, and will perform the album in its entirety.

In addition to the music, the weekend will feature screenings and talks, including a screening of HAMILTON'S PHARMACOPEIA followed by a Q&A with host HAMILTON MORRIS, a conversation on Mysticism in the Music Industry with artist and occultist MICKI PELLERANO, with very special guests to be announced. Click here for tickets and more info.

