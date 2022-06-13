Tomlin

GRAMMY winning artist CHRIS TOMLIN joined CMA FEST in NASHVILLE on SUNDAY morning (6/12) as the final “CMA Artist of The Day." He was the first-ever CCM artist asked to be a part of the CMA Close Up Stage lineup, alongside KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE BRYAN and RUSSELL DICKERSON. TOMLIN did an hour-long set at MUSIC CITY CENTER, including the stories behind some of his biggest songs, his journey into music and then his worship set.

“To start the day with an hour of worship music at CMA FEST is a moment I will never forget,” shared TOMLIN. “GOD has continued to do things I would have never imagined … and I am so excited to see how He uses these new songs of worship, releasing on SEPTEMBER 9th. My prayer for these songs is that people are reminded JESUS is the same yesterday, now, and always.”

