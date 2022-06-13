May '22 PPM Ratings





Welcome to our first look at the MAY survey. It was quite the month. There was May Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, and Memorial Day. Plus a bunch of non-Hallmark kinds of “days.” Those were distractions for radio listeners and opportunities for radio promotions – or, at least, some clever imaging. How it all played out is where we step in. We’re The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., and we comb through the data with a healthy assist from the number crunchers at XTRENDS. Our goal is to present a factual – if somewhat pithy and snarky – look at how the ratings turned. This particular installment is episode one of the period from APRIL 28th through MAY 25th.

NEW YORK: You’re #1 And You’re #1 And …

The last four surveys are an anomaly that appears to have become a trend. In each of those books, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was not the #1 station 6+. The leader for the previous four books was MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS. It slipped to #3 with its smallest share in over a year (6.5-5.5). WLTW had its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER (5.1-6.1) as it stepped up to #2. Your new market leader was AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS. The station had its best outing in over a year (6.3-6.7) as it cruised to victory. SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) remained at #4 (5.0-4.5) but had company as iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) moved up to forge the tie (4.3-4.5). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU landed its largest share in over a year (3.1-4.2) as it rose from #12 and into a tie at #6 with cluster compatriot iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) (4.1-4.2). WLTW was easily the cume leader again (3,207,300-3,627,700) with a 13.1% increase. The market was up by 0.6%.

The 25-54 leader for the previous four books was WSKQ. It dropped into a tie at #4 with the suddenly resurgent WKTU after posting its lowest number since SEPTEMBER. The market had not one but two leaders in this space. WCBS stepped up from #2 with a slight increase, while WLTW advanced from a tie at #4 after exhibiting a strong rebound from a down book. WHTZ repeated at #3 with a small share increase.

Check out this three-book run for WKTU. The station had gone from #12 to #5 and – now – to #1 18-34 with its largest share in over a year. WHTZ was back at #2 with a solid increase but remained about a half share off the lead. WCBS stepped up to #3 with its third up book in a row. WLTW moved from a tie at #7 to #4 as it regained most of last month’s share loss. WSKQ dipped to #5 as it ended a solid two-book surge. WBLS had been the demo leader over the last two books, but it fell to #6 with its smallest share since JUNE. It was tied with SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR), which rebounded from a down book as it turned it up from #11.

Up to this point every single stinkin’ demo has gotten a new leader so why would 18-49 be any different? It wasn’t. WHTZ moved up to #1 after a two-book hiatus thanks to its best performance since JANUARY. WLTW and WKTU had been tied at #4. Both stations had strong share increases and ended up at #2 and #3, respectively. WSKQ’s two-book run at #1 came to a screeching halt as the station dropped to #4. WCBS actually had its largest share in exactly a year but slipped to #5.

LOS ANGELES: The More Things Don’t Change

The top five spots on the 6+ leaderboard were preserved in amber from last survey. iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST was #1 for the eleventh book in a row with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) also had its highest share in over a year (5.2-5.6) as it remained at #2. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A was back at #3 as it ended a four-book surge (5.1-5.0). AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101 FM) repeated at #4 (5.0-4.9), while AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) maintained control over the #5 position though it also ended a four-book surge (4.9-4.6). KRTH successfully defended its cume crown with a 2.5% increase (2,287,200-2,344,500). The market was down by 0.3%.

Last month the 25-54 competition was all about the tie. KOST and KBIG were anointed co-leaders. This time KOST reigned supreme with its best Frosty-free performance in over a year, while KBIG slipped to #2 with a slight increase. TELEVISAUNIVISION INC Spanish Contemporary KLVE (107.5 K-LOVE) and KRTH were an item at #3. KLVE remained in place with a slight increase. KRTH had a slight decrease as it dipped to #4. Surprisingly enough, the station found itself in a tie with a flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM), which stepped up from #5. AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM) was up to #6 with its highest score since SEPTEMBER.

It was quite the reality check for iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3). The station posted its best number in over a year as it vaulted from #4 to #1 with a half-share lead over the rest of the field. Previously, KBIG and KIIS were tied at #1. KBIG slipped to #2 despite landing its largest share in over a year. KIIS dropped to #3 with a small share loss. KOST again had its best number without the benefit of performance-enhancing music as it leapt from #8 to #4. KRTH stepped up to #5 with a small increase. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) was up slightly but dipped to #6, while KTWV fell five places to #8.

KBIG made it three in a row atop the 18-49 leaderboard with – yup – its best outing in over a year. KIIS remained at #2 with a slight decrease and was a share off the lead. KLVE was back at #3 with a slight decrease and was partnered with KOST, which moved up from #6 with a strong increase. KRRL advanced three spaces to #5 with its largest share in over a year. KRTH was down to #6 while KTWV slid to #7.

CHICAGO: Drive Time

Get yer motor runnin’ … which is exactly what HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) did. The station motored up to #1 with its best book in over a year (5.7-6.0). This ended the four-book string of #1’s for iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103), which dipped to #2 with its smallest share since DECEMBER (6.0-5.4). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) remained at #3 (5.1-5.3), while WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ repeated at #4 (4.8-4.8). AUDACY News WBBM-A was back at #5 (4.6-4.7), and it just edged out TELEVISAUNIVISION INC Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1), which advanced to #6 with its best showing since OCTOBER (3.6-4.5). WLIT kept the cume lead with a 13.1% increase (1,149,300-1,300,100). The market was up by 1.3%.

WOJO kept its mojo working as the station remained a dominant #1 25-54 thanks to a rather large share increase. The next eight stations were bunched up within about a half share of each other but trailed the leader by over two shares. AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) leapt from #8 to #2 with its best book in over a year. WLIT slipped into a tie at #3 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), which advanced from a tie at #9 as it ended a three-book slide. iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5) and WVAZ were both flat and dropped into a tie at #5. This duo barely edged out a pair of stations huddled together at #7. WDRV was up from #11 with its best book since AUGUST, while CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS broke out of a tie at #13 with its largest share since NOVEMBER. These two stations just nipped HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX), which dropped from a tie at #3 to #9 despite only a slight share decrease.

WDRV remained in the, ahem, driver’s seat 18-34. It had been tied in that spot last month, but its former partner – WKSC – slipped to #3 despite a slight increase. WDRV again had its best outing in over a year. In between those two stations was WOJO, which inched up to #2 with its fourth up book in a row. CRAWFORD Urban WPWX (POWER 92) made the leap o’ the month as it jumped from a tie at #19 to #4 – more than doubling its previous share in the process. WUSN stepped up to #5 and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI, which advanced from #9. Both stations rebounded from down books. A flat AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B96) slipped to #7, while WVAZ dropped to #8.

WOJO was #1 18-49 for the fifth straight survey and did so in dominating fashion with its best book in over a year. WKSC remained at #2, also with its highest share in over a year. The stations were separated by better than two-and-a-half shares. WUSN jumped from #7 to #3 with a strong showing, while WLIT stepped up to #4 with a small increase. WVAZ slipped to #5 with a slight decrease. WBEZ dropped from a tie at #5 into a three-way situation at #8 with WGCI and WLS.

SAN FRANCISCO: And So This Isn’t Christmas

Survey after survey, the 6+ leaderboard is usually dominated by a couple of spoken-word stations. The general exception to this rule is when BONNEVILLE AC KOIT is spinning those Yule tunes. Welp, norms are made to be broken, and KOIT smashed them this time as the station moved up to #1 with its largest Frosty-free share in over a year (6.6-6.8). AUDACY News KCBS-A stepped up to #2 (6.1-6.2). KQED INC N/T KQED ended its four-book stay at #1 as it dropped to #3 with its smallest share in over a year (7.7-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) was the next closest pursuer as it moved up to #4 (4.6-4.4). CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A (THE SPORTS LEADER) lost a little of its GIANTS brio (4.3-3.9) but still moved up to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) had its least productive outing since NOVEMBER (4.7-3.7) as it dropped three places to #7. KOIT remained in cume control with a 3.3% increase (1,185,300-1,223,900). The market was off by 0.5%.

Seeing KOIT at #1 25-54 in non-holiday times is not that unusual. The station rebounded from a down book to step up to #1 after a two-book layoff. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) was up three spots to #2 with its best showing since JANUARY. KQED remained at #3 but with its lowest mark since OCTOBER. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WiLD 94.9) moved up to #4 as it regained all of last month’s large share loss. KIOI had its lowest mark since OCTOBER as it dropped from #1 to #5. KISQ slid four places to #8 as it returned all of last month’s huge share increase.

For the second book in a row, KOIT was both #1 and in double digits 18-34. KYLD remained at #2 with a slight increase but the stations were almost four shares distant. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL repeated at #3, while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (NOW 99.7) took two steps upward to #4 with its best book in over a year. KIOI remained at #5 with a slight decrease, while KISQ dipped to #6 as it returned a good portion of last month’s massive increase.

Though it was off slightly, KOIT completed the demo sweep as it captured the 18-49 flag for the second straight survey. KYLD was up to #2 with a small increase but was more than two shares behind the leader. KLLC and KMVQ had been tied at #5. Both stations were up this time as they ended up at #3 and #4, respectively. KISQ slipped to #5, while KIOI dropped from #2 and into a tie at #7 with KQED.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Cuatro En Fila

For the fourth book in a row, TELEVISAUNIVISION INC Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) was the leading 6+ station (6.1-6.6). The station also ended a two-book slide. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) came in at #2 – also for the fourth book in a row (5.3-5.3). CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (1310/96.7 THE TICKET) scored its highest share in over a year (3.6-4.9) as it surged from a tie at #10 to #3. iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) was up three slots to #4 with its largest Frosty-free share since JUNE (4.0-4.4). SERVICE Urban AC KRNB (SMOOTH R&B 105.7) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) were an item at #4 last survey. KRNB dipped to #5 (4.1-4.1), while KHKS (4.1-4.0) slipped into a three-way tie at #6 with AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 KLUV) (4.0-4.0) and CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) (4.4-4.0). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (NOW 102.9) had the presence of mind to become the cume leader despite being down 2.4% (1,065,600-1,040,400). The market grew by 0.3%.

KLNO continued its 25-54 roll posting its best number in over a year to win the demo for the fourth straight survey. KZPS had a small loss as it remained #2 and better than two shares off the pace. AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) was also off a bit as it repeated at #3. KHKS was still #4 with a slight increase, while KTCK-A powered its way from #10 to #5 with its best offensive performance since NOVEMBER. KPLX and KRNB had been tied at #5. Both stations had down books and landed at #10 and #13, respectively.

KLNO rebounded from a down book to remain the 18-34 leader for the fourth consecutive survey. Muscling its way to #2 – from a tie at #9 – was AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) with what was easily its best performance in over a year. KHKS was up to #3 with a small increase, while KDGE dipped to #4 with a small decrease. KPLX dropped three places to #5 as it returned all of last month’s large increase. KJKK dropped from #5 into a tie at #11 with URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT).

This was the fifth straight 18-49 win for KLNO as the station posted its largest share in over a year. KHKS rebounded from a down book to advance from a tie at #7 to #2, though it was better than four shares off the lead. KDGE repeated at #3 with a slight increase, while two stations slipped into a tie at #4. KJKK was down from #2 with a small loss, while AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5) was up from #5 with a slight increase. KPLX slipped to #6 and was just ahead of two hard-charging stations at #7. KTCK-A was up from #14, while KVIL advanced from #15.

That wraps up episode one of our current season. Look for more stranger things as The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. continue with our off-handed remarks on the results from HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. Stay tuned.

