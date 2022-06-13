2022 Nominees Announced

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS announced TODAY (6/13) its RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINEES for 2022. Voting for inductees begins TUESDAY, JUNE 22nd and runs through JULY 8th. The top six vote recipients will gain induction as part of the 2022 RADIO HALL OF FAME class. The two additional inductees that will make up the eight-person induction class will be selected by the RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee.

This year's nominees are:

BOB STROUD, WDRV/CHICAGO

BOBBY O’JAY, WDIA -A /MEMPHIS (posthumous)

BROADWAY BILL LEE, WCBS-F/NEW YORK

CAROL MILLER, WAXQ/NEW YORK

CHARLES LAQUIDERA, WBCN/BOSTON

CHRIS “MAD DOG” RUSSO/SIRIUSXM

DAVE ROSS, KIRO/SEATTLE

DIANE REHM, WAMU/WASHINGTON DC

DYANA WILLIAMS, PHILADELPHIA

ELLEN K, KOST/LOS ANGELES

JOHN & KEN, KFI-A/LOS ANGELES

JOHNNY MAGIC, WXXL/ORLANDO

KEVIN MATTHEWS, CHICAGO

LARRY ELDER, LOS ANGELES

LAURIE DEYOUNG, WPOC/BALTIMORE

LON HELTON, COUNTRY COUNTDOWN USA

MATT SIEGEL, WXKS-F/BOSTON

MOJO IN THE MORNING, WKQI/DETROIT

PAT ST. JOHN, SIRIUSXM

PIERRE ROBERT, WMMR/PHILADELPHIA

RAUL BRINDIS, KLTN/HOUSTON

STEVEN VAN ZANDT, SIRIUSXM

SUZYN WALDMAN, NEW YORK YANKEES RADIO NETWORK (WFAN – A/F/NEW YORK)

WALT “BABY” LOVE, GOSPEL TRAXX

RADIO HALL OF FAME Co-Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN said, “We’ve made changes in 2022, to allow voting participants to vote for up to six nominees for induction, and limit the voting process to knowledgeable industry members. Listeners and industry members alike contributed more than 2,500 suggestions for the Nominating Committee to consider in addition to their own considerations."

Co-Chairman DENNIS GREEN added, “The 2022 list of nominees for induction to the RADIO HALL OF FAME this year represents some of the most talented individuals in the history of our medium. This year’s nominees made their mark in a variety of formats from coast-to-coast and town-to-town up and down the dial. All 24 nominees are deserving of HALL OF FAME recognition. These amazing radio stars help make radio special to millions of listeners and pave the way for future HALL OF FAME talent.”

More than 600 industry members will receive a confidential ballot on JUNE 22nd, to cast votes for up to six nominated individuals. The confidential ballot will be conducted by VOTEM.COM, and overseen by MILLER KAPLAN‘s ANDREW ROSEN.

2022 RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees will be announced on MONDAY, JULY 25th, and honored in-person at the 2022 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st in CHICAGO.

