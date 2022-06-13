Davisson (Photo: Brandon Hatton)

Artist NICK DAVISSON recently signed with NASHVILLE-based THE ERV WOOLSEY COMPANY for management representation. The 23-year-old singer from WEST VIRGINIA is the son and nephew, respectively of DONNIE and CHRIS DAVISSON of fellow ERV WOOLSEY-managed DAVISSON BROTHERS BAND.

His new single, "Wild West," will be available on all platforms on FRIDAY, JUNE 17th, and was produced and co-written (alongside the artist) by Country hitmaker PHIL O'DONNELL. DAVISSON will tour with COLBIE CAILLAT for 20 dates this summer and early fall.

