Town Hall On Growing Weed Thursday

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's News-Talk WKXW/NEW JERSEY will present a town hall on "Growing Weed in the Garden State” on THURSDAY JUNE 16th at 7p (ET). The program will explore how the legal adult use marijuana industry is impacting NEW JERSEY and the legalized cannabis marketplace, as well as the challenges faced by law enforcement and employers. NEW JERSEY 101.5’s ERIC SCOTT leads a panel that includes law enforcement, legal experts, regulators, growers and dispensary operators.

The program will further explore not only those unintended consequences, but also how legal marijuana sales are positively impacting NEW JERSEY. Experts will also explain what you can and cannot buy and walk listeners through what to expect if they visit a dispensary.

SCOTT said, “The sale of legal cannabis products for recreational use generated over $24 million in the first month. While there is clearly a demand for product, unintended consequences are continuing to surface.”

The broadcast may also be accessed via nj1015.com, streamed on Facebook.com/NJ1015, the NEW JERSEY 101.5 YOUTUBE channel or the free NEW JERSEY 101.5 app.





