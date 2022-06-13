Punjabi

iHEARTMEDIA has announced that AJ PUNJABI has been named Market Pres. for SAN FRANCISCO, effective immediately. PUNJABI will be responsible for leading the culture and strategic direction of the SAN FRANCISCO operation to deepen the relationships with both their listening audiences and their advertising partners. The cluster includes Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9), Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3), 80s Oldies KOSF (103.7 80s+), Top 40/Rhythmic KMEL, AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE), Talk KNEW-A, and Talk KKSF-A (BIN 910). He will report to SCOTT HOPECK, Division Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA.

PUNJABI most recently served as the Market Pres. and enterprise leader of the BLOCKCHAIN/CRYPTO/NFT category. He began his career with COX MEDIA, where he spent over 13 years in roles including sales management and digital strategy. PUNJABI is a graduate of INDIANA UNIVERSITY BLOOMINGTON.

HOPECK said, “AJ is a talent-focused leader with exceptional digital experience, which will serve him well in the Bay Area, where he will lead a talented team of creators and sales professionals. I’m excited for AJ to begin working with his team and our partners!”

PUNJABI added, "I'm beyond grateful to the executive management team at iHEARTMEDIA for entrusting me with one of our most critical operations. iHEARTMEDIA SAN FRANCISCO's strong commitment to exceptional programming, as well as its scalable, diverse marketing solutions, will give us distinct competitive advantages and enable us to continue to provide outstanding service to our audiences, advertisers, and the communities that rely on us. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves with some of the industry's sharpest minds and create outcomes that will help iHEARTMEDIA SAN FRANCISCO further solidify its position as a market leader."

