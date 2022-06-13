Neal (Photo: Facebook)

Congratulation to KATIE NEAL, host of AUDACY's national "KATIE & COMPANY" Country midday show, on her engagement to entrepreneur SHANE MAC.

She shared the news and some photos of the big moment on INSTAGRAM over the weekend, captioning them, "In 2008, SHANE and I took a picture together and he said, 'We take great pictures, we should get married!' Welp … jokes on him." Numerous Country artists weighed in with their congratulations, including KELSEA BALLERINI, JAKE OWEN, CHUCK WICKS, and former RUNAWAY JUNE member NAOMI COOKE JOHNSON.

In another INSTAGRAM, NEAL played "pass the phone" with numerous Country artists, ending with BALLERINI, who mentioned the engagement. Watch it here.

