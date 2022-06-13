New Agreement To Purchase Emmis Indianapolis Stations

URBAN ONE has signed an agreement with EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS to purchase its INDIANAPOLIS radio cluster. Under the terms of the agreement, URBAN ONE will acquire AC WYXB (B105.7FM), Country WLHK (COUNTRY 97.1 HANK-FM), News-Talk WIBC, translators W228CX and W298BB (THE FAN 93.5FM and 107.5FM) and NETWORK INDIANA.

Pending approval by the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC), URBAN ONE will then sell URBAN WHHH (HOT 96.3) along with the intellectual property related to Top 40 WNOW (RADIO NOW 100.9) to a third party. EMMIS will continue to operate its stations, and URBAN ONE will continue to operate WHHH until the transaction closes.

URBAN ONE Pres. and CEO ALFRED LIGGINS said, “These are terrific general market formats (Best Variety, Country, News and Sports) and will be a great addition to URBAN ONE in a transaction that is accretive and deleveraging.”

EMMIS Founder and Chairman JEFF SMULYAN added, "When EMMIS launched our first station, WENS, now HANK FM, in 1981, I never could have envisioned the journey we would go on. INDIANAPOLIS is my hometown, and I'm so proud of what we've been able to accomplish. We've become an invaluable contributor to the INDIANAPOLIS community, a leader of radio industry initiative and innovation, and a trusted resource for Central INDIANA listeners and businesses."

SMULYAN also noted that URBAN ONE has deep media experience, including lengthy experience as an INDIANAPOLIS radio and television operator, significant resources and a commitment to local radio.

