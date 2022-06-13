Lucian Grainge: Leading The Charge (Photo: Photoworks / Shutterstock.com)

GOLDMAN SACHS' MUSIC IN THE AIR report suggests that annual global trade revenues for the recorded music industry will expand by $53.2 billion by 2030, according to respected analyst LISA YANG.

That’s up by $7.5 billion on the firm’s most recent projection of $45.7bn. It’s also more than double the size of worldwide record biz revenues last year ($25.9bn) as counted by the IFPI.

GOLDMAN \says this increase is due to “higher paid streaming ARPU and ad-funded streaming assumptions as well as lower declines in physical sales.”.It has also moved up its forecast for the global music publishing industry.

Previously, GOLDMAN suggested that annual trade revenues in music publishing would reach $10.6 billion in 2030; now, it is upping that projection by a full billion dollars, to $11.6 billion.

This rise in forecast publishing revenues comes from “higher [projected] streaming, physical and performance revenues.”

GOLDMAN now suggests that global music streaming revenues will hit $89.3 billion in 2030… with paid streaming contributing $55.6 billion of that figure and ad-funded streaming contributing $33.7 billion.

Live music projections for 2030 stay where they were, with a forecast that the worldwide live industry will generate $38.3 billion in the year.

GOLDMAN has slightly knocked down its expectations for the total volume of paying music streaming subscribers globally.

GS previously forecast that, by 2030, there would be 1.277 billion paying music streaming subscribers around the world; it’s now reduced that to 1.260 billion.

GOLDMAN previously believed that, in 2030, annual music subscriber ARPU globally would be at USD $42.8 per annum; it has now moved this figure up to $45.8.

The report concludes, “We expect catalog acquisition spend to slow down in a rising rate environment, and while returns [on big-money catalog acquisition deals] will continue to be questioned, we believe that the majors have a significant competitive advantage in sourcing and monetising their catalogs [than their rivals]. We expect consumer spend on music to remain resilient in a higher inflation/ weaker macro environment.

“Our analysis shows that music remains one of the most undermonetized forms of entertainment, with spending still 40% below its historical peak, while consumption continues to grow year after year.”

GOLDMAN's new report concerns ad-generating “emerging platforms” -- including FACEBOOK, TIKTOK, SNAPCHAT, INSTAGRAM REELS, various video games, podcasts and more – apparently represented 30% of the global record industry’s ad-funded revenues in 2021.

GOLDMAN expects these “emerging platforms” to account for 40% of global recorded music industry ad-funded revenues by 2030, and 12% of total global recorded music revenue (up from 5% in 2021).

“While the traditional on-demand subscription model continues to dominate much of the growth in the music industry, we believe advancements in technology and the further digitisation of industries will urther increase the pervasiveness of music and create new monetiZation opportunities.”

“We estimate 60% of emerging platform revenues in the music industry last year came from short-form video and/or social media.

“Furthermore, these new platforms are also becoming important avenues to amplify artists and set cultural trends, contributing to increase the efficiency of A&R and marketing spend for the record labels.”

Combined, GOLDMAN says it expects streaming price rises plus advertising revenue from these “emerging platforms” to more than offset the near-term negative economic impact on the music biz from “increased inflation, weaker macro and the war in UKRAINE.

