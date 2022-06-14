New Agreement With UMG & UMPG

SONGCLIP, creators of the patented SONGCLIP API, has signed a multi-year deal with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG). Through the deal, SONGCLIP will integrate music clips from UMG and UMPG's roster in consumer applications and across platforms, managing and facilitating search, catalog & compliance, licensing, royalty payments and reporting.

UMG EVP/Digital Strategy MICHAEL NASH commented, "As industry leaders in forging digital ecosystem partnerships, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage audiences, creators and services across consumer apps and social platforms. Our ongoing, elevated relationship with SONGCLIP allows us to extend our reach in the digital ecosystem, with proper management and monetization for the IP of our artists’ music."

UMPG SVP/Business & Legal Affairs & Digital Business Development STEPHEN DALLAS added, "In today’s rapidly advancing digital landscape, there are more platforms than ever before seeking to connect fans with the songs they love. UMPG continues to be on the forefront of driving value for our songwriters through our support of the development of these digital initiatives. We are pleased to enter into this new agreement with SONGCLIP which acts as an on-ramp for audiovisual services to launch with licensed music in the marketplace."

SONGCLIP Co-CEO and Co-Founder ANDY BLACKER said, "Clips are a foundational asset class that drive multiple new revenue streams for artists and their music. We built SONGCLIP to allow for accountable partnerships between apps and the music industry, with a key mission of empowering social consumption and discovery."

“SONGCLIP’s patented technology and products facilitate an exciting array of new use cases for music – from video creation to gaming to collectibles and more," said JOHN VAN SUCHTELEN, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, SONGCLIP. "Our platform is the bridge to integrating short-form music in a compliant, easy and efficient way.”

