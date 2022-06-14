New Moves In Latin America

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that DOWNTOWN MUSIC SERVICES has made new hires and promotions to bolster its operations in LATIN AMERICA.

DOWNTOWN has hired DANIELA GUTIERREZ in MEXICO CITY as Marketing Mgr for MEXICO. GUTIERREZ reports to DOWNTOWN VP/Marketing GEOFF HALLIDAY.

In BOGOTA, COLUMBIA, DOWNTOWN has promoted ESTEFANIA PARRA to to Manager, A&R and Partnerships – LatAM. She'll report to DOWNTOWN COO BEN PATTERSON.

MARTIN LIVICICHE transfers to DOWNTOWN from its sister company CD BABY in ARGENTINA. LIVICICHE will focus on business development for ARGENTINA, URUGUAY and PARAGUAY for DOWNTOWN and sister company, FUGA.

JUAN NUNEZ also transferred over from CD BABY as Marketing Mgr./LatAM.

Both LIVICICHE and NUNEZ are based in BUENOS AIRES and report to BEN PATTERSON and GEOFF HALLIDAY, respectively.

