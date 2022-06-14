May '22 PPM Ratings

As is our wont, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in close cooperation with the math wizards at XTRENDS – often ponder what songs pertain to the month we are reviewing. MAY is particularly vexing because it is not only a month – it’s an auxiliary verb (take that, sixth grade English). Many a song with MAY in the title may or may not be about the month. However, we did stumble upon one specimen that was, shall we say, a bit of a surprise. It comes from the musical “Camelot” and is titled “The Lusty Month of May.” We are not making this up. Apparently, MAY is the month “when tons of wicked little thoughts merrily appear.” Who knew? This is also a month officially defined by NIELSEN as beginning on April 28th and concluding on May 25th.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: What’s The Buzz?

It’s the same old song in the 6+ demo as iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) cruised to yet another victory (6.8-7.1). However, buried beneath the lead was the stunning performance by iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ). We’ll have whatever they are smoking as the station rose from a tie at #7 to #2 with its highest score in over a year (4.4-6.2). TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) slipped to #3 (6.4-6.1), while three – count ‘em, three – stations landed in a heap at #4. COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) was there last time and landed its first down book since some stupid kid was licking a flagpole (5.6-5.5). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ slipped from #3 with its lowest mark in over a year (5.8-5.5). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) rose from #6 with its best outing since JUNE (5.2-5.5). AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) slipped to #7 (5.5-5.3). KODA continued as the cume champ despite a 4.1% decrease (1,696,500-1,627,600). The market was up by 0.1%.

KTBZ kept the buzz going 25-54 as it jumped from #4 to #1 with – again – its best book in over a year. This was also the first time since SEPTEMBER the station sat atop this particular leaderboard. KODA remained at #2 with a slight increase. KLTN went from first to third with a slight decrease. KKHH was up slightly – posting its best number since OCTOBER – but was still asked to step down to #4. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) repeated at #5 with a modest decrease.

Last month KTBZ was #1 18-34. The station got higher this time as it crashed through the double-digit barrier. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) broke out of a tie at #5 to move up to #2 with its best book in over a year. However, it trailed the leader by better than four shares. KLOL stepped down to #3 as it ended a four-book surge. It was paired with CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE, which advanced from a tie at #5 with a slight increase. KODA moved up two slots to #5 with a slight increase. It just edged out iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT), which stepped up from a tie at #8 to #6 with its highest score since JANUARY. KLTN fell from a tie at #2 to #7, while KKHH dropped from #4 to #10.

KODA had a small share increase to remain #1 18-49. However, it had company as KTBZ leapt from #4 to forge a tie, thanks to – yup – its highest share in over a year. KLTN dipped to #3 with a small decrease, while KKHH stepped down to #4 despite landing its third up book in a row. KBXX rose three places to #5 with its best performance since the place was lousy with leaping lords. KLOL dipped to #6 as it ended a strong three-book surge.

ATLANTA: River Deep, Ranking High

Though COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) captured the flag for the fifth straight survey, the station had been on a two-book down trend and came dangerously close to ceding the title last month. That all changed when the station posted a big number (7.4-8.6). This significantly extended its lead over #2 COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1), which remained in place (7.3-6.5). URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) had its best outing in over a year (5.0-6.1), which pushed the station from a tie at #5 to #3. COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A slipped to #4 (6.4-6.0) where it was met by cluster mate COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5), which had its highest total since eggnog was a thing (5.4-6.0). CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) had a solid book (5.0-5.8) but was forced to step down to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) stood alone at #7 but with its highest number in over a year (4.5-5.4). WSRV moved up to #1 in the cume department with a 2.7% increase (878,500-902,000). The market shrank by 2.9%.

After seeing its 25-54 winning streak end at three last month, WWWQ bounced back to reclaim the title as it halted a two-book slide. It also led a trio of stations at #2 by two-and-a-half shares. WWPW was up from #3 with a slight increase, while AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) advanced from #4 with its best outing in exactly one year. WSB-F rose from a tie at #7 with its best performance since the Grinch was planning its (his?) crime spree. WSRV dipped to #5 despite a strong share increase. Last month’s leader was WALR. It dropped into a tie at #6 with WAMJ.

WWWQ won the 18-34 competition for the fifth book in a row and was back in double digits after a two-month hiatus. WSRV stepped up to #2 with a slight increase but was two-and-a-half shares shy of the lead. WWPW stood alone at #3 with a small loss while two stations formed a partnership at #4. WVEE slipped from #2 as it returned a good portion of last month’s huge increase, while AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94) stepped up from #5 with its largest share in over a year. Last month WSB took a big hit as it dropped from #3 to #9. The station regained all of that lost share but was only able to make it back to #6.

This was the fifth straight 18-49 victory for WWWQ. The station also posted its biggest number since JANUARY. WWPW moved up two spaces to #2 with its third up book in a row. The two competitors were separated by two shares. WSB leapt from #7 to #3 as it ended a steep two-book slide. A flat WVEE slipped from a tie at #2 to #4, while WSRV repeated at #5 with its highest score since NOVEMBER. WALR had its smallest share since OCTOBER as it dropped from a tie at #2 to #7.

WASHINGTON, DC: Doubling Up

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU was the undisputed 6+ leader for the fifth straight survey. The station also returned to double-digit territory for the second time during this run (9.7-10.1). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR was back as the #2 station (8.6-8.5), while HUBBARD News WTOP repeated at #3 (8.1-7.8). iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH had its lowest mark since AUGUST (6.5-5.8) but held on at #4. However, it had a dance partner as ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS posted its best book in over a year (4.2-5.8) to move up from #6. AUDACY Urban WPGC was up for the fifth book in a row (3.5-4.3) as it jumped from #13 to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100) dropped from #5 (4.3-4.0) and into a tie at #8 with AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) (3.8-4.0). Despite a 5.1% decrease, WASH continued to control the cume (876,700-832,200). The market was up by 0.4%.

The 25-54 competition was heating up. WHUR remained #1 as it returned most of last month’s large increase. WAMU moved up to #2 as it ended a two-book slide. The net result was that the two stations were less than a half share distant. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) dipped to #3 with a slight increase. A flat WASH repeated at #4, while WGTS moved up two places to #5 with its highest share in over a year. WTOP and URBAN ONE Urban WKYS had been tied at #5. That partnership was dissolved as WTOP dipped to #6, despite posting its best number since AUGUST. WKYS ended up at #10 as it returned all of last month’s solid increase.

The top of the 18-34 chart features a couple of stations you would not normally think would dominate this space. WAMU was #1 for the fifth book in a row and hit double digits for the fourth time in that span. WASH stood alone at #2 with its fourth up book in a row. The station also hit double digits. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) slipped to #3, while WPGC remained at #4. Both stations had slight decreases. WHUR moved up two spaces from a tie at #7 to #5 with its best performance since JULY. As with the previous demo, WKYS and WTOP were tied at #5. This time the results were a bit different. WKYS slipped to #6 despite a small increase, while WTOP ended up at #9 with its lowest score since JULY.

Last month WWDC and WAMU were tied at #1 18-49. The stations liked the arrangement so much they continued it to this survey. Nipping at their collective heels was WGTS, which was up three places to #3 with – once again – its best outing in over a year. WASH was up slightly but dipped to #4, while WHUR stepped down to #5 with a small decrease. WKYS dropped three places to #8 as it returned most of last month’s large increase.

PHILADELPHIA: Rock Around The Clock

Twin versions of similar beats were sitting on top of the 6+ world. BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR rebounded from a down book (6.8-7.4) to move up to #1 for the first time since JANUARY and only the second time over the last 14 surveys. Its older and grayer cluster brother BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK stepped up to #2 with its best performance since NOVEMBER (6.2-7.0). This ended the three-book winning streak for iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS, which slipped to #3 with its smallest share in over a year (7.3-6.8). WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY stood alone at #4 (5.6-5.5), while a steady and stable AUDACY News KYW-A was up two places to #5 (5.4-5.4). It nosed out AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1), which remained at #6 (5.5-5.3). In its first full book with its new handle, AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) dropped from a tie at #4 to #7 (5.6-5.2). WBEB remained the cume master with a 1.1% increase (1,017,300-1,028,200). The market grew by 0.3%.

The utter domination of the 25-54 demo continued unabated for WMMR. The station has been #1 and in double digits in every book for over a year. The station also ended a three-book slide. WDAS was at #2 for the fourth book in a row and trailed the leader by more than four shares. WHYY remained at #3 but with its lowest mark since NOVEMBER. Meanwhile, AUDACY Sports WIP had its highest offensive output in exactly a year to move up from #6 and forge a tie with WHYY. WMGK dipped to #5 with a small decrease, while BEASLEY Country WXTU slipped to #6, despite being up for the third book in a row.

WBEB continued to have its way with the 18-34 mindset. The station was #1 for the eighth straight survey and returned to double-digit territory. For reference, the station has been in double digits in six of the last seven books. WMGK got dangerously close to also hitting double digits. The station was up to #2 with its largest share in over a year. It was also less than a share off the lead. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) slipped to #3, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) dipped to #4. Both stations had down books. WMMR repeated at #5 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER.

Last month WMMR saw its three-book 18-49 winning streak and its four-book double-digit string come to a crashing halt. Well, the station regained almost all of last survey’s huge loss and sprang back to #1 and double digits. WDAS was forced to step down to #2 with a modest share loss. WBEB inched up to #3 with its finest Frosty-free share in over a year. A flat WMGK slipped to #4, while WIP remained at #5 with a slight increase.

BOSTON: Sports Are Wicked Good

Whether they’re griping about the “SAWX” or rooting for the CELTICS, sports fans were using a lot of radio. BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) rose to #1 6+ with its best outing in over a year (8.4-9.8). As you shall see, that was only the beginning. This ended the three-book winning streak for BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR, which slipped to #2 (8.6-7.8). AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) remained at #3 (6.4-6.7), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) repeated at #4 (5.8-5.6). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX rounded out the top five again (4.9-5.1). WMJX was in cume command for the eighth book in a row with an 8.2% increase (839,100-907,900). The market rose by 2.2%.

WBZ continued to crush the 25-54 competition. The station was #1 for the twelfth book in a row – nine of which have been in double digits. It also landed its largest share in over a year. How large, you ask? It was more than the next two stations – combined! WXKS was up to #2 with a small decease, while WMJX advanced to #3 as it regained all of last month’s solid share loss. WROR dropped two places to #4 with its smallest share since JANUARY. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) inched up to #5. It was the station’s best book and first time in the top five in over a year. BEASLEY Country WKLB took three giant steps up to #6 with its best showing since OCTOBER. AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103) dropped to #8 as it returned almost all of last month’s rather large share increase.

The 18-34 field fell before the onslaught of WBZ for the fifth book in a row. The station posted its largest share in over a year and was in double digits for the seventh time in the last 14 books. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) nearly doubled its previous share as it was launched from a tie at #8 to #2. It was over five shares off the lead. WROR was not far behind as it stepped up to #3 and bounced back from a down book. WXKS slipped to #4 with its lowest total in over a year. WMJX dropped from #2 and into a tie at #5 with WKLB.

At this point we’re talking video game numbers. WBZ was #1 18-49 for the twelfth straight survey – the last 10 of which have been in double digits. The station again had its best book in over a year and had more share then the next two stations combined. WXKS remained at #2 but with its lowest share since a small boy was beating a drum for a baby. Good parenting, that. WMJX stood alone at #3 with a slight decrease. Its former partner at that spot – WROR – dipped to #4 with a modest decrease. It was tied up by WWBX, which rose from #6 with its largest share in over a year. WBGB dropped from #5 into a tie at #7 with WKLB.

